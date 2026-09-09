Mithran says actor Yash's adventure film stalled by scheduling conflicts
Entertainment
Director PS Mithran just revealed that his dream project, a big adventure film with Yash, never took off due to scheduling issues.
He described it as "The story I narrated to Yash sir is my most ambitious project," kind of like Indiana Jones but with more heart.
Mithran's still hopeful it could happen someday, saying, "It'll be superb if it happens."
Mithran says actor Dhanush talk unconfirmed
He cleared up rumors about teaming up with Dhanush, explaining that while there's talk of working on a story by Vijayendra Prasad (offered by Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions), nothing's locked in yet.
For now, Mithran is all about Sardar 2, which hits theaters September 10 and stars Karthi, the sequel to the successful first film Sardar.