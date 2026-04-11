Keeravani opens up about upcoming projects 'Jai Hanuman,' 'Varanasi'
What's the story
Acclaimed composer M.M. Keeravani (also known as M.M. Kreem) spoke about his upcoming projects in a recent interview with Variety India. Over his 36-year career, he has worked extensively in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada cinema, along with a few Hindi movies. The acclaimed composer also won an Oscar for his song, Naatu Naatu, from his cousin SS Rajamouli's RRR.
Future plans
On 'Jai Hanuman' and 'Varanasi's Hindi versions
For Jai Hanuman and Varanasi, the composer said, "Work is on for the Telugu songs in both films, with lyrics by Chaitanya Prasad." When asked about the Hindi lyricists for these films, Keeravani said, "Our lyricists will be decided only a year or so later when work on the Hindi versions of songs will begin." He had earlier said that Varanasi would have six songs. Varanasi stars Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, while Jai Hanuman features Rishab Shetty.
New ventures
'Chorr' will mark his debut in Bengali cinema
Apart from his already announced projects, Keeravani will also be working on the music of a Bengali film, Chorr. The film is directed by Agnidev Chatterjee. Keeravani said, "Agnidev is an old friend, and he wanted to work with me! Work has begun on the songs, and the lyrics are by Prasun." "I find working in Bengali a delightful experience!" He has also completed work on the long-delayed Chiranjeevi starrer Vishwambhara.