Keeravani opens up about upcoming projects 'Jai Hanuman,' 'Varanasi'

Future plans

On 'Jai Hanuman' and 'Varanasi's Hindi versions

For Jai Hanuman and Varanasi, the composer said, "Work is on for the Telugu songs in both films, with lyrics by Chaitanya Prasad." When asked about the Hindi lyricists for these films, Keeravani said, "Our lyricists will be decided only a year or so later when work on the Hindi versions of songs will begin." He had earlier said that Varanasi would have six songs. Varanasi stars Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, while Jai Hanuman features Rishab Shetty.