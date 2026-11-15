Mohali court denies bail to Wig over ₹1cr investor cheating
A Mohali court has refused anticipatory bail to Manu Prashant Wig, managing director of M/s Blue Fox Motion Pictures Pvt Ltd, after he was accused of cheating investors out of ₹1 crore by promising to double their money in just a few months.
Additional Sessions Judge Neetika Verma said the charges were serious enough that police need to question Wig in custody.
FIR says Wig lured film investors
The case started with a 2020 FIR claiming Wig and his team lured people into fake film and event investments, using actor Sohail Khan for extra trust.
Some early returns were paid out, but key details stayed hidden, and later, Wig allegedly said the money would be used to acquire or mine cryptocurrencies without informing investors or obtaining their consent.
Wig allegedly left India for Dubai and Georgia also raised concerns about possible interference with the investigation.