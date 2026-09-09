Mohanan defends co star over Bellucci comparison in 'Sardar 2'
Entertainment
Malavika Mohanan has stepped in to defend her Sardar 2 co-star Karthi after he got flak for saying he expected her character to wear more "glamorous" outfits, even comparing her to Monica Bellucci.
The remarks sparked criticism, but Malavika explained on The SS Podcast that Karthi was just sharing his creative vision for a stunt scene and referenced Angelina Jolie's action style as inspiration.
'Sardar 2' hits theaters September 10
Malavika described Karthi as "a gentleman" and praised his discussion of the spy premise and the stunt/costume idea on set.
Sardar 2, directed by PS Mithran and featuring Rajisha Vijayan, SJ Suryah, and Ashika Ranganath alongside the leads, hits theaters September 10.