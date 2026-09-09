Mohanan defends co star over Bellucci comparison in 'Sardar 2'

Malavika Mohanan has stepped in to defend her Sardar 2 co-star Karthi after he got flak for saying he expected her character to wear more "glamorous" outfits, even comparing her to Monica Bellucci.

The remarks sparked criticism, but Malavika explained on The SS Podcast that Karthi was just sharing his creative vision for a stunt scene and referenced Angelina Jolie's action style as inspiration.