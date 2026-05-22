Mohanlal 'Drishyam 3' collects ₹43.37cr worldwide and ₹18.37cr in India Entertainment May 22, 2026

Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 kicked off with a bang, pulling in ₹43.37 crore worldwide on its first day.

The film scored ₹18.37 crore gross in India, with the Malayalam version alone netting ₹13.70 crore and filling up 67% of seats across more than 3,500 shows.

Even though critics were mixed, fans are showing up for the tense story about Georgekutty fighting to protect his family.