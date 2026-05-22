Mohanlal 'Drishyam 3' collects ₹43.37cr worldwide and ₹18.37cr in India
Entertainment
Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 kicked off with a bang, pulling in ₹43.37 crore worldwide on its first day.
The film scored ₹18.37 crore gross in India, with the Malayalam version alone netting ₹13.70 crore and filling up 67% of seats across more than 3,500 shows.
Even though critics were mixed, fans are showing up for the tense story about Georgekutty fighting to protect his family.
'Drishyam 3' Kerala packed ₹11.15cr gross
Kerala was the film's top spot, bringing in ₹11.15 crore gross on Day one and seeing packed houses for evening and night shows.
The strong turnout for the Malayalam release pushed numbers higher, while the Telugu version chipped in with ₹1.50 crore net from select regions, proving Drishyam 3 has plenty of box office appeal despite what reviewers say.