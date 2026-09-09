Mohanlal reunites with Usman for '#L370' with Joseph directing
Entertainment
Mohanlal just announced he's joining forces again with producer Ashiq Usman for a new Malayalam film, #L370.
He shared his excitement on X, saying he's "thrilled" to work together under director Jude Anthany Joseph.
This marks their second project after recently wrapping up Athimanoharam.
Joseph's 'Thudakkam' success fuels '#L370' buzz
Director Jude Anthany Joseph is coming off the success of Thudakkam (which also featured Mohanlal's daughter, Vismaya).
Ashiq Usman Productions called #L370 "Another special journey" with Mohanlal.
While details are still under wraps, early buzz suggests that #L370 will be a colorful entertainer, so expectations are high for this team-up!