Director announces first schedule wrap of Mohanlal's 'L366'
What's the story
Malayalam director Tharun Moorthy has announced the completion of the first schedule of his upcoming film, tentatively titled #L366. The movie stars Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead role. Taking to Instagram, Moorthy shared a post saying that their team has successfully completed the first shooting schedule and will begin the next one on February 18.
Director's note
Moorthy reflected on his 5-year journey
In his post, Moorthy also reflected on his five-year journey in the film industry, which he celebrated on February 12. He wrote, "February 12th marks five years of my journey in this industry. On this very day, we are shooting our fourth project, fortunately back-to-back." "Yes, we are a team with a vision. Hold on to your vision. Trust your process."
Film reunion
Reunion of Moorthy and Mohanlal after 'Thudarum'
The film has generated immense anticipation among fans as it marks the reunion of Moorthy and Mohanlal after their blockbuster collaboration on Thudaram. Last December, Ashiq Usman Productions announced the project on Instagram with the caption, "When a storyteller and a legend meet again, a universe stirs." "After Thudarum, @tharun_moorthy and @mohanlal embark on another voyage, carried by the vision of Ashiq Usman Productions. With your blessings, we begin weaving another tale of hearts and horizons."
Cast update
Meera Jasmine will also star in the film
Earlier, Moorthy had also confirmed that popular Malayalam actor Meera Jasmine will be a part of the movie. He shared a picture of himself talking to Jasmine in a car on Instagram, captioning it: "Absolutely, her territory, no doubts." To this, Jasmine replied in the comments section with: "To all the good times ahead."