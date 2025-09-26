Mohanlal to play 'psycho' in Dileep's 'Bha.Bha.Ba'
Malayalam cinema icon Mohanlal is set to make a special appearance in actor Dileep's upcoming film Bha.Bha.Ba. The news was confirmed by Mohanlal's stylist, Shanti Krishna, who revealed that the superstar will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar. Krishna shared with Club FM's RJ Jesna that the actor's character is a "bit of a psycho," adding that he will be seen twirling his mustache, suggesting an old-school yet thrilling version of the beloved Lalettan.
Bha.Bha.Ba, directed by Dhananjay Shankar, is a mass comedy entertainer starring Dileep in the lead role. The film also features Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan in pivotal roles. The makers recently released the trailer for Bha.Bha.Ba, promising an engaging commercial thriller. This film marks Dileep's return to the big screen after his previous outing Prince and Family received decent reviews from audiences.
Mohanlal's recent success and Dileep's comeback
Meanwhile, according to Sacnilk, Mohanlal's recent film Hridayapoorvam has crossed the ₹75.73 crore mark at the global box office. The superstar took to social media to thank fans for their overwhelming response to the film, saying, "Thank you for welcoming #Hridayapoorvam into your hearts and homes." With Bha.Bha.Ba, Dileep aims to reclaim his throne in Malayalam cinema after a series of underwhelming films in recent years.