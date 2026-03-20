Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 3' likely to be postponed: Here's why

The release of the much-anticipated Malayalam film Drishyam 3, starring superstar Mohanlal and directed by Jeethu Joseph, might be postponed, reported IANS. The possible delay is reportedly due to ongoing political tensions in the Gulf region. However, no official announcement has been made yet, and the film is currently scheduled for a worldwide release on April 2 this year.

Plot continuation More about 'Drishyam 3' Drishyam 3 is the third installment in the hit franchise and continues the story of Georgekutty, played by Mohanlal, four-and-a-half years later. The film was launched with a traditional puja ceremony at a law college near Kochi in September last year. Mohanlal had completed shooting for his portions in December last year.

Director's insight What to expect from the film? Director Joseph had revealed that Drishyam 3 would delve into the next chapter of Georgekutty's life. He earlier said, "The film focuses on what happens in Georgekutty's life after four-and-a-half years. That is the crux of the story." The film was shot at various locations, including Thodupuzha and Vagamon, with the final five-day schedule taking place in Ernakulam.

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