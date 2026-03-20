Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 3' likely to be postponed: Here's why
What's the story
The release of the much-anticipated Malayalam film Drishyam 3, starring superstar Mohanlal and directed by Jeethu Joseph, might be postponed, reported IANS. The possible delay is reportedly due to ongoing political tensions in the Gulf region. However, no official announcement has been made yet, and the film is currently scheduled for a worldwide release on April 2 this year.
Plot continuation
More about 'Drishyam 3'
Drishyam 3 is the third installment in the hit franchise and continues the story of Georgekutty, played by Mohanlal, four-and-a-half years later. The film was launched with a traditional puja ceremony at a law college near Kochi in September last year. Mohanlal had completed shooting for his portions in December last year.
Director's insight
What to expect from the film?
Director Joseph had revealed that Drishyam 3 would delve into the next chapter of Georgekutty's life. He earlier said, "The film focuses on what happens in Georgekutty's life after four-and-a-half years. That is the crux of the story." The film was shot at various locations, including Thodupuzha and Vagamon, with the final five-day schedule taking place in Ernakulam.
Franchise success
'Drishyam' franchise's journey so far
The Drishyam films have become a cult favorite in Indian cinema for their compelling storytelling and suspense. The first film, released in 2013, set new benchmarks in Malayalam cinema while its sequel, released in 2021, broke records on OTT. Producer Antony Perumbavoor had said that the decision to move forward with the third installment was taken after extensive discussions. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn's Hindi film Drishyam 3 will premiere on October 2.