'L366': Mohanlal reunites with 'Thudarum' director for new film

The upcoming film starring Mohanlal and directed by Tharun Moorthy has been tentatively titled L366. The announcement was made by the director on social media , who shared an image of the script with the caption: "Yes, it's officially #L366. Write. Rewrite. Write. Rewrite. Finally locked...to rewrite once again." Produced by Ashiq Usman, it will go on floors on January 23.

Previous collaboration 'L366' marks Moorthy-Mohanlal's reunion after 'Thudarum' The film is a reunion of Moorthy and Mohanlal after their blockbuster hit Thudarum. The project was earlier announced with the tentative title L365 and was to be directed by debutant Austin Dan Thomas with a screenplay by Ratheesh Ravi of Ishq fame. However, the direction changed hands in December 2025 for unknown reasons, and Moorthy took over the reins.

Film details 'L366' is a fresh project despite script changes Despite the change in direction, the makers have maintained that L366 is a completely new film, even though Ravi continues as the writer. The film will reportedly be set against a police investigation, with Mohanlal playing a cop. Cinematography will be handled by Shaji Kumar, who also worked with Moorthy on Thudarum and editing by Vivek Harshan. Jakes Bejoy has been roped in as the music composer, and Vishnu Govind as the sound designer.

