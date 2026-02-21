Mohanlal-Tharun Moorthy's 'L366' sets release date Entertainment Feb 21, 2026

Mohanlal is teaming up again with director Tharun Moorthy for L366, a cop thriller and follow-up to their 2025 hit, Thudarum.

The film kicked off in January with a pooja ceremony, wrapped its first shooting schedule by mid-February, and quickly moved into the next phase.

If all goes as planned, filming will finish by June and L366 is set to hit theaters during the Pooja holidays in October or November 2026.