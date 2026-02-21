Mohanlal-Tharun Moorthy's 'L366' sets release date
Mohanlal is teaming up again with director Tharun Moorthy for L366, a cop thriller and follow-up to their 2025 hit, Thudarum.
The film kicked off in January with a pooja ceremony, wrapped its first shooting schedule by mid-February, and quickly moved into the next phase.
If all goes as planned, filming will finish by June and L366 is set to hit theaters during the Pooja holidays in October or November 2026.
How will you watch 'L366?'
L366 is being planned for a full theatrical release—so you'll catch it on the big screen first.
Cast and crew of the film
Mohanlal plays policeman T S Lovelajan (rocking an old-school mustache), with Meera Jasmine as his wife Naicy.
The script comes from Ratheesh Ravi, visuals are handled by Shaji Kumar, and music is by Jakes Bejoy.
Fun fact: veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan recently visited the set in Thodupuzha!