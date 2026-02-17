Mohit Raina, Priya Mani headline Azure Entertainment's Hollywood debut
Entertainment
Mohit Raina and Priya Mani are starring in an upcoming Indo-Hollywood movie inspired by a real immigrant family's journey to find their place in America.
The film marks Azure Entertainment's first Hollywood venture in collaboration with US-based Red Bison Productions, with Harsh Mahadeshwar set to write and direct.
The project was reported today.
Filming begins in April 2026
This movie isn't just about moving countries—it dives into identity, belonging, and what it really means to chase your dreams far from home.
Raina calls it "a meaningful step toward global storytelling," while Mani describes it as an honest look at "emotional truth."
Filming kicks off April 2026 across both India and the US, but the title and release date are still under wraps.