Mohit Suri responds to collaboration rumors with Ranbir Kapoor

Filmmaker Mohit Suri , known for films like Aashiqui 2, Malang, Awarapan, and Ek Villain, has denied reports claiming that he will be working with actor Ranbir Kapoor in his next project. Speaking to Variety India, the director said there is a "great intent" to work with Kapoor but clarified that no such film is currently in the works.

Director's statement 'I genuinely want to work with him' Suri said, "Ranbir Kapoor is not in my next film. I genuinely want to work with him and I hope he feels the same way about me." "I went to meet him to discuss and intend to work together. Meanwhile, it's been in news that we are already doing a film together." "Ranbir and I know each other as he's been following my career right from the beginning."

Actor's qualities 'He keeps telling me it's one of my best films' Suri further said, "He's one of the few actors and such a great star who appreciates a film like Awarapan even though it flopped when it was released." "He keeps telling me it's one of my best films." "Normally, actors just talk to you about your highest-grossing film and say that's your best film." "While Ranbir is talking about a flop film of mine."

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