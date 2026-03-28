Mohit Suri talks about friendship with 'Saiyaara' star Ahaan Panday

Director Mohit Suri recently revealed a fascinating connection with Saiyaara's lead actor, Ahaan Panday . Speaking to Variety India, Suri disclosed that his dad and Panday's father were friends when they were both young adults. "You know what's really weird? My father and his father were surprisingly friends when my father was probably my age, and his dad was probably his age," said the filmmaker.

Casting decision Suri initially rejected Panday for 'Saiyaara' Suri also shared that he initially rejected Panday for the role of Krish in Saiyaara. "I didn't find him like Krish Kapoor at all. I found him to be a sweet, really soft boy," Suri said. "So I told Adi sir (Aditya Chopra), 'He is not the kind of guy.' And we did spend two or three meetings where I actually completely rejected him."

Character evolution 'By the end of the night...' It was a surprise twist from Chopra that helped Suri see Panday as Krish. The director revealed, "I met him for dinner to tell him you are not doing the film." "I think that's when he stopped pretending to impress me, and we just went out like normal people." "Because by the end of the night, I can't talk about the details, but he was standing at the bar. And he was pretty much like Krish Kapoor."

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