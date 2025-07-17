Next Article
Mohit Suri's Saiyaara rakes in ₹2 crore pre-release
Get ready for "Saiyaara," a romantic musical from director Mohit Suri and Yash Raj Films, releasing in theaters on July 18, 2025.
The film stars newcomers Ahaan Panday (making his Bollywood debut) and Aneet Padda as two young musicians caught up in a passionate love story.
'Saiyaara' is set for an exclusive theatrical release
"Saiyaara" is hitting the big screen exclusively. Advance bookings are already looking strong, and it'll be sharing its release weekend with "Tanvi The Great," so expect some box office buzz.
Music by Mithoon, vocals by Arijit Singh
The music is a huge draw here, with tracks by Mithoon and vocals from Arijit Singh, Jubin Nautiyal, Sachet-Parampara, and Vishal Mishra.
Songs like the title track "Saiyaara" and "Barbaad" have already sparked excitement among fans.