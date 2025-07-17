Mohit Suri's Saiyaara rakes in ₹2 crore pre-release

"Saiyaara" is hitting the big screen exclusively. Advance bookings are already looking strong, and it'll be sharing its release weekend with "Tanvi The Great," so expect some box office buzz.

Music by Mithoon, vocals by Arijit Singh

The music is a huge draw here, with tracks by Mithoon and vocals from Arijit Singh, Jubin Nautiyal, Sachet-Parampara, and Vishal Mishra.

Songs like the title track "Saiyaara" and "Barbaad" have already sparked excitement among fans.