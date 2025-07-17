Next Article
Thalaivan Thalaivii OTT release: Vijay Sethupathi's latest rom-com
Get ready for Thalaivan Thalaivii, a Tamil rom-com starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen, landing in theaters on July 25, 2025.
Directed by Pandiraj, the film dives into the fiery romance between two strong-willed characters, Agasaveeran and Perarasi.
The cast also features Yogi Babu and Chemban Vinod Jose.
Trailer out today; film to stream on Prime Video next month
The trailer drops July 17 in both Tamil and Telugu (as Sir Madam). After its big-screen run, you can catch Thalaivan Thalaivii on Amazon Prime Video around August 25.
Fun fact: This is Sethupathi's first time teaming up with director Pandiraj, but he's reuniting with Menen after their last film together, 19(1)(a).