'Tough Guys': Gosling and Ferrell's new action-comedy venture Entertainment Jul 17, 2025

Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell are joining forces in Tough Guys, a new action-comedy from Amazon MGM Studios about two henchmen who decide they've had enough of working for the bad guys.

The script comes from Daniel Gold, best known for Workin' Moms, so expect some humor along with the action.