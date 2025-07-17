Next Article
'Tough Guys': Gosling and Ferrell's new action-comedy venture
Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell are joining forces in Tough Guys, a new action-comedy from Amazon MGM Studios about two henchmen who decide they've had enough of working for the bad guys.
The script comes from Daniel Gold, best known for Workin' Moms, so expect some humor along with the action.
Stars are looking to produce the film
Both stars are looking to produce the film through their own companies, with Jessie Henderson and Jessica Elbaum possibly joining the team.
No director yet, but things are moving fast.
Meanwhile, Gosling has big releases lined up—Project Hail Mary and Star Wars: Starfighter—while Ferrell is busy with Judgment Day, Street Justice, and a new Netflix series called Golf.