Indie rock band Velvet Sundown reveals AI origins
Velvet Sundown dropped two folk-country albums in June 2025 and quickly racked up over a million Spotify listeners.
With mysterious band bios like "Not quite human. Not quite machine," fans were left guessing—until July 5, 2025, when the group revealed they're actually an AI-generated music project.
Are you human or AI?
Velvet Sundown's viral success shows how fast AI-made music can go mainstream—and it's got people talking about what's real on streaming platforms.
As more AI bands pop up, questions about fair credit and how to spot human vs. machine-made tunes are only getting louder.