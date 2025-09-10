Larry Ellison might beat Elon Musk to be world's richest

Oracle co-founder and Chairman Larry Ellison is closing in on Elon Musk , the world's richest person. This comes after Oracle reported better-than-expected quarterly results and forecasted further growth. The news sent Ellison's net worth soaring by $70 billion to $364 billion, just a stone's throw away from Musk's $384 billion net worth according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index data.

Market impact Ellison could break record for biggest 1-day gain If Ellison's gain holds when trading begins in US today, it would mark the biggest one-day jump ever recorded by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The tech mogul, who co-founded Oracle and now serves as its Chairman and Chief Technology Officer, has most of his wealth tied to the database software company. Oracle's shares have already jumped 45% this year through Tuesday's close.

Stock performance A look at Oracle's shares Oracle's shares jumped over 26% in extended trading after the firm reported a huge jump in bookings and gave an aggressive outlook for its cloud business. This is Oracle's biggest single-day gain since 1999. In stark contrast, Musk's Tesla shares are down 14% this year, highlighting the divergent fortunes of their respective companies.