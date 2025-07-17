Blake Lively's deposition delayed in Baldoni case
Blake Lively's upcoming deposition in her civil rights case against Justin Baldoni's PR team has been postponed to Thursday, July 31.
She's accusing publicist Jed Wallace of running an online smear campaign against her after she made sexual harassment and retaliation claims against Baldoni—which he denies.
The deposition was originally set for Thursday, July 17, right after Lively secured a protective order.
Judge dismisses Lively's lawsuit against Wallace
On July 16, a judge dismissed Lively's lawsuit against Wallace on jurisdiction grounds—so she can refile by July 31 or in another court.
Both sides agreed to delay the deposition because of this.
Meanwhile, Baldoni's counterclaims against Lively and Ryan Reynolds were dropped last month.
The trial is scheduled for March 2026 in New York, with both Lively and Baldoni expected to take the stand as the legal back-and-forth continues.