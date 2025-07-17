Blake Lively's deposition delayed in Baldoni case

Judge dismisses Lively's lawsuit against Wallace

On July 16, a judge dismissed Lively's lawsuit against Wallace on jurisdiction grounds—so she can refile by July 31 or in another court.

Both sides agreed to delay the deposition because of this.

Meanwhile, Baldoni's counterclaims against Lively and Ryan Reynolds were dropped last month.

The trial is scheduled for March 2026 in New York, with both Lively and Baldoni expected to take the stand as the legal back-and-forth continues.