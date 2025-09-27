Next Article
'Mom' review: Emily Blunt's psychological thriller is hauntingly beautiful
Emily Blunt stars in Mom (2025), a new psychological thriller now on Amazon Prime Video India.
The film follows Meredith, a mother facing postnatal depression and unsettling hallucinations that put her family at risk.
With its focus on mental health and gripping visuals, it offers a fresh take on family drama.
Supporting cast and cinematography elevate the film
John Krasinski plays Meredith's husband, joined by Sarah Paulson and Willem Dafoe.
Cinematographer Roger Deakins sets an eerie mood throughout the film.
With a solid 7.1 IMDb rating and praise for its chilling atmosphere and depth of feeling, Mom (2025) is worth adding to your watchlist if you're into thrillers with real emotional depth.