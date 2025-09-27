'Mom' review: Emily Blunt's psychological thriller is hauntingly beautiful Entertainment Sep 27, 2025

Emily Blunt stars in Mom (2025), a new psychological thriller now on Amazon Prime Video India.

The film follows Meredith, a mother facing postnatal depression and unsettling hallucinations that put her family at risk.

With its focus on mental health and gripping visuals, it offers a fresh take on family drama.