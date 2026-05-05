Met Gala: Mona Patel explores body through da Vinci's lens

Design details

How Patel's outfit reflects da Vinci's 'Vitruvian Man'

Patel's outfit, in gold and white, was a subtle nod to da Vinci's Vitruvian Man. The design closely resembles the human body without skin, with a cape featuring an imprint of the Vitruvian Man. The placement of panels and seams in gold hints at anatomical thinking, akin to how anatomical drawings are used for study.