Met Gala: Mona Patel explores body through da Vinci's lens
What's the story
Indian-American entrepreneur Mona Patel made a stunning statement at the Met Gala 2026 with her gold-and-white Dolce and Gabbana Alta Moda ensemble. The outfit was inspired by Leonardo da Vinci, the Renaissance polymath, and reflected a unique blend of fashion and anatomical precision. This year, the theme for the prestigious event was "Fashion is Art."
Design details
How Patel's outfit reflects da Vinci's 'Vitruvian Man'
Patel's outfit, in gold and white, was a subtle nod to da Vinci's Vitruvian Man. The design closely resembles the human body without skin, with a cape featuring an imprint of the Vitruvian Man. The placement of panels and seams in gold hints at anatomical thinking, akin to how anatomical drawings are used for study.
Professional influence
How health tech influenced Patel's outfit
Patel's background in health tech significantly influenced her Met Gala outfit. Her work involves "systems, structure, and precision," the same kind of thinking that goes into diagrams and analysis. She even visited the Biblioteca Ambrosiana to study da Vinci's original works up close. The work put into the ensemble definitely shows.