'Monster 3' tops Netflix's weekly TV rankings; lags behind 'Dahmer'
What's the story
Ryan Murphy's latest true-crime series, Monster: The Ed Gein Story, has topped Netflix's weekly TV rankings after its release on October 3. The show garnered 20.7 million views from Monday, October 13, to 19. This comes after a four-day debut where it put up 12.2 million views. Despite a strong debut, the series is losing momentum, with average daily views falling from 4.1 million to 2.9 million in the past week.
Performance comparison
'Monster 3' now trails 'Menendez' series
The series' performance is reminiscent of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, which had 19.5 million views in its first full week. Its daily average now mirrors the Menendez series, with about 2.8 million views per day during its opening week. Despite its popularity, Monster: The Ed Gein Story is unlikely to match the success of DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, currently ranked No. 4 on Netflix's most popular list.
Viewing trends
Other shows in the top 5
The show's traction may be influenced by seasonal viewing preferences, with lighter, holiday-themed content attracting more viewers. Netflix's Is It Cake? Halloween ranked second for the week with 5.7 million views, while the celebrity docuseries Victoria Beckham attracted 5.6 million viewers. Meanwhile, the dramedy Boots got off to a slower start, amassing 4.7 million views despite its distinctive premise of a gay teenager joining the US Marine Corps in 1990 while concealing his sexuality.
Film success
'The Woman in Cabin 10' tops film charts
In the film category, The Woman in Cabin 10 led the weekly charts with 21.2 million views following its October 10 premiere. The animated Kpop Demon Hunters stayed strong in its 17th week, drawing 17.8 million viewers despite a 30% decline since August. True crime documentary My Father the BTK Killer was third with 5.7 million views, showcasing Netflix's diverse content appeal across genres and formats.