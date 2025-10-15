'Monster 3' tops Netflix's weekly TV rankings; lags behind 'Dahmer'

Ryan Murphy's latest true-crime series, Monster: The Ed Gein Story, has topped Netflix 's weekly TV rankings after its release on October 3. The show garnered 20.7 million views from Monday, October 13, to 19. This comes after a four-day debut where it put up 12.2 million views. Despite a strong debut, the series is losing momentum, with average daily views falling from 4.1 million to 2.9 million in the past week.

Performance comparison 'Monster 3' now trails 'Menendez' series The series' performance is reminiscent of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, which had 19.5 million views in its first full week. Its daily average now mirrors the Menendez series, with about 2.8 million views per day during its opening week. Despite its popularity, Monster: The Ed Gein Story is unlikely to match the success of DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, currently ranked No. 4 on Netflix's most popular list.

Viewing trends Other shows in the top 5 The show's traction may be influenced by seasonal viewing preferences, with lighter, holiday-themed content attracting more viewers. Netflix's Is It Cake? Halloween ranked second for the week with 5.7 million views, while the celebrity docuseries Victoria Beckham attracted 5.6 million viewers. Meanwhile, the dramedy Boots got off to a slower start, amassing 4.7 million views despite its distinctive premise of a gay teenager joining the US Marine Corps in 1990 while concealing his sexuality.