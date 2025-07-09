Next Article
'Monster' Season 4 reportedly underway
Netflix's Monster is switching things up for Season 4 by exploring the infamous Lizzie Borden murders.
Known for spotlighting real-life serial killers, the series will now focus on Borden—a woman accused (and later acquitted) of killing her father and stepmother with an ax back in 1892.
Dive into the details of the case
This season marks a big shift from Monster's usual male-centered stories, bringing one of America's most talked-about unsolved mysteries to the screen.
If you're into true crime or just love a good historical whodunit, this could be right up your alley.
Plus, with previous seasons covering cases like Jeffrey Dahmer and the Menendez brothers, expectations are high for another gripping watch.