'Slow Horses' greenlit for 7th season
Apple TV+ is bringing back its popular spy drama Slow Horses for a seventh season.
Gary Oldman returns as the sharp but scruffy Jackson Lamb, with the show continuing to draw from Mick Herron's bestselling novels.
Season five lands September 24, 2025, and seasons six and seven are already locked in.
Season 7 to adapt 'Bad Actors'
Season seven will adapt Bad Actors, where Lamb's team races to expose a government mole before things spiral out of control.
The series stands out for its clever mix of dark humor and suspenseful action, and fans can't get enough—producers even say it'll keep going as long as Oldman wants to play Lamb.
If you're into smart thrillers with a twist, this one's worth keeping on your radar.