'Slow Horses' greenlit for 7th season

Season 7 to adapt 'Bad Actors'

Season seven will adapt Bad Actors, where Lamb's team races to expose a government mole before things spiral out of control.

The series stands out for its clever mix of dark humor and suspenseful action, and fans can't get enough—producers even say it'll keep going as long as Oldman wants to play Lamb.

If you're into smart thrillers with a twist, this one's worth keeping on your radar.