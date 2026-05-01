Moore shows shoulder-length curls at Cannes for 'La Bola Negra'
Demi Moore turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival with a fresh shoulder-length hairstyle, swapping her signature long hair for soft curls.
She hit the red carpet for La Bola Negra in a cobalt blue strapless gown by Self-Portrait, making her transformation even more striking.
Moore wore $270,000 lab-grown diamond necklace
Moore finished her look with a $270,000 Swarovski necklace made of over 156 carats of lab-grown diamonds, plus matching earrings and a ring.
Throughout Cannes, she's shown off couture outfits and luxury jewelry from brands like Chopard and Boucheron.
Moore likely wore a wig
While this shorter style is likely a wig, Moore has often spoken about loving her natural long hair, calling it "It's like coming home." earlier this year.
She's at Cannes as part of the festival jury, bringing both glamor and experience to the event.