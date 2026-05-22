Moriarty opens up about Graves's disease while on 'The Boys' Entertainment May 22, 2026

Erin Moriarty, who plays Starlight on The Boys, just shared her experience with Graves's disease, a thyroid disorder that left her exhausted, forgetful, and dealing with heart palpitations.

She kept working on the show while struggling with these symptoms until finally getting diagnosed in May 2025.

Moriarty called this moment the "The day my life began again. Not because it instantly fixed everything, but because it finally gave shape to the chaos. It gave language to suffering that had gone on for years. It gave me an answer.", saying it finally gave a name to years of unexplained suffering.