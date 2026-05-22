Moriarty opens up about Graves's disease while on 'The Boys'
Erin Moriarty, who plays Starlight on The Boys, just shared her experience with Graves's disease, a thyroid disorder that left her exhausted, forgetful, and dealing with heart palpitations.
She kept working on the show while struggling with these symptoms until finally getting diagnosed in May 2025.
Moriarty called this moment the "The day my life began again. Not because it instantly fixed everything, but because it finally gave shape to the chaos. It gave language to suffering that had gone on for years. It gave me an answer.", saying it finally gave a name to years of unexplained suffering.
Moriarty urges attention to women's health
Moriarty also talked about how the illness affected her mental health and urged everyone, especially women, to listen to their bodies before things get worse.
Her essay is part of her push to raise awareness about Graves's disease and highlight how often women's health issues go overlooked.