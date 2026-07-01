'Mortal Kombat II' arrives on HBO Max July 24 2026
Entertainment
Get ready: < em>Mortal Kombat II, the sequel to the 2021 reboot, lands on HBO Max July 24, 2026.
Directed by Simon McQuoid and written by Jeremy Slater, it's based on the iconic video game series.
If you prefer cable, it'll air on HBO's linear channel the next day.
'Mortal Kombat II' adds visual vernacular
This sequel comes packed with changes inspired by fan feedback, including tweaks to mythology and character perspectives.
The streaming release adds a Visual Vernacular option, a cool blend of sign language, mime, and expressive movement, for better accessibility.
Expect more humor this time around and Karl Urban stepping into the shoes of Johnny Cage.
Physical edition hits shelves July 28
If you're after bonus content, Mortal Kombat II's physical edition hits shelves July 28 with extra features for fans to dig into.