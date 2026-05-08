Mouni Roy's 'Bombay Stories' to screen at Cannes

Kazmi confirmed to Variety India that Bombay Stories will be presented at the Marche du Film (Cannes Film Market) this year. "It is going to be presented at the Cannes Film Market. Further details will come out from Cannes on May 19. We are holding a poster launch as well," he said. The film co-stars Anupriya Goenka and Sushmiita Siingh in pivotal roles.

Director's perspective

Kazmi on his journey

Kazmi has a long association with Manto's works, having previously directed Mantostaan (2017), which was based on Manto's stories on Partition, and was also screened at Cannes. He recalled how the festival gave them recognition and connected them to many international festivals where they bagged awards. "My journey started from Cannes in 2016. I did not know much about the festival (then)... Luckily, we landed in Cannes, and the platform gave us a lot of recognition."