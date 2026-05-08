Mouni Roy's 'Bombay Stories' to screen at Cannes
What's the story
Actor Mouni Roy will be attending the 2026 Cannes Film Festival for a special reason. She will be present at the screening of her Indo-American film, Bombay Stories, directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi and based on Saadat Hasan Manto's novel of the same name. The story is set in 1930s Mumbai (then Bombay) and explores the lives of sex workers through a satirical lens.
Screening details
More about the film
Kazmi confirmed to Variety India that Bombay Stories will be presented at the Marche du Film (Cannes Film Market) this year. "It is going to be presented at the Cannes Film Market. Further details will come out from Cannes on May 19. We are holding a poster launch as well," he said. The film co-stars Anupriya Goenka and Sushmiita Siingh in pivotal roles.
Director's perspective
Kazmi on his journey
Kazmi has a long association with Manto's works, having previously directed Mantostaan (2017), which was based on Manto's stories on Partition, and was also screened at Cannes. He recalled how the festival gave them recognition and connected them to many international festivals where they bagged awards. "My journey started from Cannes in 2016. I did not know much about the festival (then)... Luckily, we landed in Cannes, and the platform gave us a lot of recognition."