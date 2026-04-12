Mountbatten-Windsor and Markle attend Netflix co CEO party in Montecito
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made an appearance at a glitzy Montecito party hosted by Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, where celebrities like Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan also mingled.
Despite buzz about tension after Meghan's 2025 show With Love, Meghan didn't do well, the couple looked relaxed and friendly with Sarandos and his wife.
No drama in sight.
Netflix unveils Markle Mountbatten-Windsor polo drama
Meghan turned heads in a bright green Heidi Merrick dress and Jimmy Choos, while Harry kept it classic in navy.
Both sides have shut down rumors of a rift, saying they're still on good terms.
In fact, Netflix just announced new projects with the Sussexes, including a drama set in Wellington, Florida's polo scene and inspired by Harry's love of the sport, so their partnership is very much alive.