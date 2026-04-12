Mountbatten-Windsor and Markle attend Netflix co CEO party in Montecito

Netflix unveils Markle Mountbatten-Windsor polo drama

Meghan turned heads in a bright green Heidi Merrick dress and Jimmy Choos, while Harry kept it classic in navy.

Both sides have shut down rumors of a rift, saying they're still on good terms.

In fact, Netflix just announced new projects with the Sussexes, including a drama set in Wellington, Florida's polo scene and inspired by Harry's love of the sport, so their partnership is very much alive.