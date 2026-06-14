Ram Madhvani says films are going through 'identity crisis'

Filmmaking strategy

Madhvani suggests filmmakers study shifting audience tastes

Drawing from his advertising experience, Madhvani suggested filmmakers study where audience preferences are headed and adjust accordingly. But he stressed that such changes can't happen overnight. "All of us need to think, 'Where is this taste shifting to? Why is it shifting? What do we do to be in tune with that shift?' But that takes its course." "The intention is there. But it takes time to do that. For a ship or a car to turn takes time."