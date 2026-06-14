Ram Madhvani says films are going through 'identity crisis'
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Ram Madhvani, known for projects like Neerja and Aarya, has urged critics to stop declaring the "death of cinema." Speaking to Variety India, he emphasized that the current challenges in the Indian film industry are not an indication of its demise but merely a phase. "Everybody over here is passionate about cinema. Do we want to go and see movies and forget ourselves, remember ourselves, laugh and cry? In that case, why don't we currently?"
Criticism response
Is it anyone's job to diss movies? Madhvani asks
Madhvani also questioned whether it is anyone's job to constantly criticize movies. He said, "Ryan Gosling says, 'It is my job to make you come to the movies.' You may or may not want to, that's okay. But at the same time, is it anyone's job to diss movies?" "Maybe the breather we need is not from the industry and making movies, but for everyone to just calm down."
Learning from criticism
'I get hassled with negative reviews...'
While admitting that negative reviews can be frustrating, Madhvani sees value in audience feedback. He said, "I do get sort of hassled (with negative reviews). But at the same time, I am learning from what is being said." "So please go out there and say that about the work. But don't say movies are dead, because they aren't. However, at least in India, they are going through an identity crisis."
Industry evolution
Have audience preferences changed since 'Neerja' days?
Madhvani also reflected on how drastically consumer preferences have changed and stressed the need for the industry to adapt. He even wondered if a film like Neerja, which was widely loved when it came out, would find the same audience today if released now. "I keep thinking, maybe if I made Neerja today, would it be something that the audience would come to see?" "And this is the question that we have to ask ourselves."
Filmmaking strategy
Madhvani suggests filmmakers study shifting audience tastes
Drawing from his advertising experience, Madhvani suggested filmmakers study where audience preferences are headed and adjust accordingly. But he stressed that such changes can't happen overnight. "All of us need to think, 'Where is this taste shifting to? Why is it shifting? What do we do to be in tune with that shift?' But that takes its course." "The intention is there. But it takes time to do that. For a ship or a car to turn takes time."