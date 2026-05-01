MrBeast's production company sues MHQ for $5 million over 'Beast Games'
Entertainment
MrBeast's production company is suing Toronto-based Media Headquarters Film and Television Inc. (MHQ) for $5 million over his Amazon Prime show Beast Games.
The drama started when the project was allegedly proposed to move from Ontario to Atlanta, Georgia, and then that move was reversed, leading MHQ to refuse to resume work on the project.
MHQ files $10 million counterclaim
MHQ isn't stopping at the original lawsuit: they've filed a counterclaim asking for another $10 million, saying the whole situation hurt their reputation and cost crew members' jobs.
They also feel they haven't been properly credited, even though they helped set up the show.
Now both sides are taking things to court to sort it out.