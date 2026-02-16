Did Dhanush wedding rumors put Mrunal Thakur's safety at risk?
What's the story
Actor Mrunal Thakur has reacted to the rumors of her supposed wedding with actor Dhanush on Valentine's Day. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said that she laughed at the rumors and thanked those who spread them. "I would never get such publicity." However, Thakur revealed how those rumors affected her safety. "I had to hire a (PR) team to sort things out because my home address was out in public. To protect myself, I had to hire a team."
Family support
Thakur's family pressures her to get married
The speculation about their relationship has been going on for months, but neither of them has confirmed any romantic involvement. Thakur also spoke about the pressure she faces from her family to settle down. "They say settle ho jao (get settled in life)," she said, adding that her family understands how difficult it is for an actor to have a personal life. "They do understand it's not easy being an actor, balancing south films and Hindi cinema."
Career focus
When will Thakur talk about her personal life?
Thakur emphasized that she would share details about her personal life when the time is right. She said, "Woh to shaadi ho rahi hai (The wedding is taking place) according to them." "If I spend my energies on those rumors, I will not be able to focus on my career." "I am here romancing the camera and the only constant partner I want to have with me is the camera."
Career updates
Thakur's upcoming films
Thakur will next be seen in the romantic drama Do Deewane Seher Mein, opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film, directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is set to release on February 20. Apart from this, Thakur has a slew of projects lined up for 2026 and beyond, including Dacoit: A Love Story with Adivi Sesh and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai with Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde.