Did Dhanush wedding rumors put Mrunal Thakur's safety at risk?

Actor Mrunal Thakur has reacted to the rumors of her supposed wedding with actor Dhanush on Valentine's Day. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said that she laughed at the rumors and thanked those who spread them. "I would never get such publicity." However, Thakur revealed how those rumors affected her safety. "I had to hire a (PR) team to sort things out because my home address was out in public. To protect myself, I had to hire a team."

Family support Thakur's family pressures her to get married The speculation about their relationship has been going on for months, but neither of them has confirmed any romantic involvement. Thakur also spoke about the pressure she faces from her family to settle down. "They say settle ho jao (get settled in life)," she said, adding that her family understands how difficult it is for an actor to have a personal life. "They do understand it's not easy being an actor, balancing south films and Hindi cinema."

Career focus When will Thakur talk about her personal life? Thakur emphasized that she would share details about her personal life when the time is right. She said, "Woh to shaadi ho rahi hai (The wedding is taking place) according to them." "If I spend my energies on those rumors, I will not be able to focus on my career." "I am here romancing the camera and the only constant partner I want to have with me is the camera."

