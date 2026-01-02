MTV pulls the plug on music-only channels worldwide

MTV , the iconic music network that took the world by storm in the '80s, has officially shut down its dedicated 24-hour music channels. The UK and Ireland were among the first to say goodbye to MTV Music, MTV 80s, MTV 90s, Club MTV, and MTV Live. Other countries such as France, Poland, Australia, and Brazil will also be affected by this decision."

Programming shift Evolution from music videos to reality TV MTV made its debut in August 1981 in the US and later expanded to the UK and Ireland in August 1987. The channel initially showcased music videos of popular artists like Prince, Whitney Houston, and George Michael. However, over a decade ago, the main MTV channel stopped airing music videos on a daily basis. It shifted focus to reality TV shows to cater to changing viewer preferences.

Farewell broadcast Final broadcast and future plans After 38 years of introducing fans to different artists and genres, MTV Music aired its final broadcast with Buggles's "Video Killed the Radio Star." BBC journalist Jono Read shared a video of the moment on X. Each channel showed a different last video. Now, viewers tuning into these channels are greeted by a scene cycling through logos of the affected channels.