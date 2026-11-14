Mumbai court drops Viacom 18 defamation case over Borivali photo
A Mumbai court has dropped a defamation case against Viacom 18 Media Pvt Ltd, the company that owns Colours TV, after it accidentally showed a Borivali man's photo during a 2012 tribute to late Bollywood stars.
The judge said there was no intent to harm anyone's reputation, so the case did not hold up.
Court calls broadcast bona fide mistake
Somak Ashish Mukherjee filed the complaint, saying the broadcast caused him distress.
Viacom 18 explained it was an honest mistake and had already apologized.
The court agreed this was just a bona fide mistake under Indian law, not something done on purpose, and also pointed out some procedural errors in how the complaint was handled.