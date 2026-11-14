Mumbai court frees Aryan Deepak Jain over edited Sinha photos
A Mumbai court has granted bail to Aryan Deepak Jain, who was arrested for allegedly sharing edited photos of actor Sonakshi Sinha online.
Jain was first picked up in Delhi and then brought to Mumbai, but the court found that police did not follow proper arrest procedures, so he was granted bail even though police wanted more time to question him.
Magistrate: investigation needs cannot override rights
The magistrate pointed out that Jain was not shown before a Delhi magistrate, which are basic legal requirements.
The judge made it clear that following the rules matters and said investigation needs cannot override these rights.