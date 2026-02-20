Raj Kundra gets bail in Bitcoin scam case

Businessman Raj Kundra has been granted bail by a special court in Mumbai in connection with an alleged Bitcoin scam case, according to ANI. The court ruling came after Kundra appeared before it on Friday. His lawyer, Prashant Patil, argued that since his custody wasn't taken during the investigation, custodial interrogation isn't needed now. He also stated that Kundra has cooperated with investigators and visited the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office six times since 2021 for this probe.

Bail details Conditions for his bail yet to be disclosed The special court considered these arguments and granted Kundra bail under Section 91 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Section 88 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. This provision allows the court to take a bond for appearance, ensuring that the accused remains present in subsequent proceedings. The specific conditions for his bail are yet to be disclosed.

Allegations Case dates back to April 2024 The case is from April 2024, when the ED attached properties worth ₹97.79cr belonging to Kundra and his wife, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, alleging they had collected huge amounts of money in Bitcoins. The agency also alleged that investors were promised 10% returns in Bitcoin. The ED claimed Kundra received 285 Bitcoins from Amit Bharadwaj, the mastermind of the Gain Bitcoin Ponzi Scam, reported ANI.

Advertisement