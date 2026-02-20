Mumbai Indians, BookMyShow announce 'The MIX' festival
What's the story
The Mumbai Indians cricket team, in association with BookMyShow Live's BrandLabs, has announced a two-day experiential festival called The MIX (A Mumbai Indians Experience). The event is set to transform fan engagement with the franchise and will take place at Jio World Garden on March 21 and March 22. The festival will feature a mix of cricket, music, immersive brand showcases, exclusive merchandise drops, and interactive experiences. Tickets are available on BookMyShow now.
Music lineup
Festival to feature renowned artists
The MIX festival will host a diverse range of artists, including homegrown genre-defining and globally acclaimed musicians. The lineup includes UK duo CamelPhat, Mumbai rapper Divine, electronic music pioneer Nucleya, Mr. Belt & Wezol, and Sanju Rathod. Mumbai-based electronic artists Suggahunny b2b Hamshyre and GauriWho are also part of the festival.
Fan engagement
Transformative step in reimagining fandom in India
A spokesperson for the Mumbai Indians said that The MIX is a major step in their fan engagement journey. They added that although cricket remains at the heart of the franchise, younger audiences are increasingly engaging with brands through cultural and lifestyle-driven experiences. Owen Roncon, Chief of Business - Branded IPs at BookMyShow, called The MIX a "transformative step" in reimagining fandom in India.