Mumbai Indians, BookMyShow announce 'The MIX' festival

By Apoorva Rastogi 03:43 pm Feb 20, 202603:43 pm

The Mumbai Indians cricket team, in association with BookMyShow Live's BrandLabs, has announced a two-day experiential festival called The MIX (A Mumbai Indians Experience). The event is set to transform fan engagement with the franchise and will take place at Jio World Garden on March 21 and March 22. The festival will feature a mix of cricket, music, immersive brand showcases, exclusive merchandise drops, and interactive experiences. Tickets are available on BookMyShow now.