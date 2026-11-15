Mumbai police arrest Ganesh Shrikant Landge in Shroff shooting probe
Mumbai police have caught Ganesh Shrikant Landge, suspected to be the 14th accused arrested in the October shooting near actor Tiger Shroff.
Landge was arrested at a restaurant in Agripada on Friday evening, found carrying two country-made pistols and 19 live cartridges.
He is now facing charges under the Arms Act as police dig deeper into his role.
Shooters and accomplice arrested at Kota
The incident happened when Tiger Shroff was leaving a school ground in Juhu after playing football. His driver and a bystander were hurt.
The main shooters and an accomplice were already nabbed at Kota railway station, while others tied to supplying guns were arrested across Delhi and northern states.
Police are still tracing where the weapons came from, using strict organized crime laws to connect all the dots.