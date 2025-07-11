Next Article
Mumbai Police confirm Kapil Sharma's address following Canada cafe incident
Mumbai Police dropped by comedian Kapil Sharma's house on July 11, 2025, after a shooting at his new restaurant, Kap's Cafe, in Canada.
The visit was just to confirm his address—no statements were taken and no extra security was added.
The incident happened at the Surrey-Delta border in British Columbia early on July 10.
No 1 was hurt
Kap's Cafe had only been open for a week when it was shot at around 1:50am.
Thankfully, no one was hurt—just some property damage.
The cafe called the event "heartbreaking" but said they're grateful for all the support and are committed to keeping it a welcoming spot for everyone.