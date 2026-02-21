Mumbai Police issue LOC for Lawrence Bishnoi gang member

Investigators believe threats are tied to shooting outside Shetty's residence

Investigators believe these threats are tied to the recent shooting outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Juhu bungalow on January 31, 2024, which the Bishnoi gang openly claimed online—promising ₹3 lakh to shooters Deepak Sharma, Sonu Kumar, and Sunny Kumar.

The anti-extortion cell is digging deeper: so far 12 people have been arrested, and sections of the MCOCA have been invoked in the probe (five from Pune are in custody until February 23).

One suspect says they were forced into it; another is reportedly linked to high-profile cases involving Baba Siddiqui and Salman Khan.