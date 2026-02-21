Mumbai Police issue LOC for Lawrence Bishnoi gang member
Mumbai Police have issued a Look Out Circular for Harichandra, aka Harry Boxer, a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member currently in Canada.
This follows serious extortion threats sent to actor Ranveer Singh's manager, demanding ₹20 crore through calls and WhatsApp voice notes in early February 2026 (exact date not specified).
Police from Punjab and Haryana confirmed the caller was Boxer. After an FIR was filed on February 17, security around Singh's residence was enhanced.
Investigators believe threats are tied to shooting outside Shetty's residence
Investigators believe these threats are tied to the recent shooting outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Juhu bungalow on January 31, 2024, which the Bishnoi gang openly claimed online—promising ₹3 lakh to shooters Deepak Sharma, Sonu Kumar, and Sunny Kumar.
The anti-extortion cell is digging deeper: so far 12 people have been arrested, and sections of the MCOCA have been invoked in the probe (five from Pune are in custody until February 23).
One suspect says they were forced into it; another is reportedly linked to high-profile cases involving Baba Siddiqui and Salman Khan.