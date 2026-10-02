Mumbai Police question Dino Morea again in Mithi desilting scam
Dino Morea, the Bollywood actor, was called in by Mumbai Police for a second round of questioning about the Mithi River desilting scam.
He and his brother are under investigation after phone records linked them to people involved in shady deals around the river cleanup project.
The case centers on suspicious financial transactions and alleged misuse of funds.
EOW probes ₹65.54cr missing funds
Police say Morea was questioned by the EOW for a second time after investigators found phone records showing contact with people linked to the case, and they are looking into how ₹65.54 crore went missing from Mumbai's civic body due to inflated tenders and corrupt practices.
Several key players, including Ketan Kadam, whose company allegedly secured civic contracts dishonestly, and others have already been arrested.
With BJP leaders Prasad Lad and Pravin Darekar alleging irregularities and a special team digging deeper, this case is far from over.