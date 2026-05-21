Mumbai Police seek Mahesh Patil over ₹16.24cr Bandra scam
Entertainment
Mumbai Police are searching for Mahesh Patil, a senior BMC official, who disappeared after being accused in a ₹16.24 crore scam.
The case was filed by actor Javed Jaffery's wife, Habiba Jaffery, who says Patil and his team used fake documents and big promises to get their family to invest in a Bandra redevelopment project.
Associates arrested in Bandra scam
Patil reportedly pitched the deal during an interaction in April 2024, convincing the Jafferys to sell their properties and transfer money through various bank accounts specified by the accused.
So far, two others, Rupesh More (who pretended to be government staff) and Nishit Patel, have been arrested.
Police believe this group may have targeted other well-known people too, and they're still trying to track down Patil.