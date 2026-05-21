Mumbai Police seek Mahesh Patil over ₹16.24cr Bandra scam

Associates arrested in Bandra scam

Patil reportedly pitched the deal during an interaction in April 2024, convincing the Jafferys to sell their properties and transfer money through various bank accounts specified by the accused.

So far, two others, Rupesh More (who pretended to be government staff) and Nishit Patel, have been arrested.

Police believe this group may have targeted other well-known people too, and they're still trying to track down Patil.