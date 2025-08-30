Munawar Faruqui recalls traumatic childhood, mother's tragic death

Former Bigg Boss winner and comedian Munawar Faruqui recently opened up about his traumatic childhood and the death of his mother. In a recent interview with Prakhar Gupta, he revealed that his family never allowed him to grieve for her untimely demise. He revealed, "I used to see my mother and father fight all the time, and every argument would end with my mother getting beaten up."

Family dynamics Faruqui on how his mother suffered during her marriage Faruqui recalled his mother's struggles during her 22 years of marriage. "She never got any kind of appreciation from her family, and she endured so much during those 22 years of marriage with my father." "She was very patient, but that sabr (patience) has a limit, and she had been bottling up so much for so long."

Mother's death His mother's death and family dynamics Faruqui recounted the day of his mother's death when he was just 13. "I was 13, and someone woke me up in the morning and told me that she is in the hospital." "When I reached there, I found out that my family refused to tell anyone that she had taken poison for reasons I never understood."

Grief and anger Why he didn't grieve for his mother's death Faruqui revealed that his family didn't allow him to grieve for his mother's death. "The very next morning after she was gone, they called me and handed me a bunch of tasks and said stuff like 'don't cry.'" "I don't remember feeling sad, and I remember pretending that everything was completely normal even during the last rites."