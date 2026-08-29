Musgraves honors Parton in Boston with 'Here You Come Again'
Entertainment
At her Boston show on Friday, Kacey Musgraves paid a touching tribute to country legend Dolly Parton.
The crowd joined in as Musgraves performed "Here You Come Again," making the moment feel both emotional and communal.
Musgraves posts Instagram tribute, continues tour
A fan of Parton, Musgraves posted, "Dolly. This really really hurts," and shared a photo with her on Instagram.
"The world feels a lot less sparkly all of a sudden." She's continuing her Middle of Nowhere Tour (next stop: Madison Square Garden) while still celebrating Parton's lasting influence on music and style.