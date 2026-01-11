Bob Weir, Grateful Dead co-founder, dies at 78
What's the story
Bob Weir, a founding member of the iconic rock band Grateful Dead, has died at the age of 78. The news was shared through a statement on his official social media accounts. The message read: "It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Bob Weir." "He transitioned peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, after courageously beating cancer as only Bobby could. Unfortunately, he succumbed to underlying lung issues."
Legacy
Weir's impact on American music and culture
The statement further emphasized Weir's profound impact on American music. It said, "His work did more than fill rooms with music; it was warm sunlight that filled the soul." The statement continued, "Every chord he played, every word he sang was an integral part of the stories he wove." The message also highlighted his ability to create a sense of community and belonging among fans through his music.
Early life
Weir's journey from a young musician to rock legend
Weir's musical journey began at the age of 16 when he met Jerry Garcia at a record store in Palo Alto, California. Garcia would later co-found the Grateful Dead with Weir. The original lineup also included Phil Lesh, Bill Kreutzmann, and Ron "Pigpen" McKernan. Weir played rhythm guitar and sang for the band for over three decades until its disbandment in 1995 after Garcia's death. He was reportedly diagnosed with cancer in July 2025.
Later years
Weir's post-Grateful Dead career and activism
After the Grateful Dead's disbandment, Weir continued to perform with various iterations of the band, including The Other Ones, The Dead, and Furthur. In 2018, he formed a new group called Bob Weir & Wolf Bros. Apart from his music career, Weir was also an animal rights activist and played a key role in the founding of Farm Sanctuary. He is survived by his wife, Natascha, and children Monet and Chloe. May he rest in peace.