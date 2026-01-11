Bob Weir, Grateful Dead co-founder, dies at 78

Bob Weir, a founding member of the iconic rock band Grateful Dead, has died at the age of 78. The news was shared through a statement on his official social media accounts . The message read: "It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Bob Weir." "He transitioned peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, after courageously beating cancer as only Bobby could. Unfortunately, he succumbed to underlying lung issues."

Legacy Weir's impact on American music and culture The statement further emphasized Weir's profound impact on American music. It said, "His work did more than fill rooms with music; it was warm sunlight that filled the soul." The statement continued, "Every chord he played, every word he sang was an integral part of the stories he wove." The message also highlighted his ability to create a sense of community and belonging among fans through his music.

Early life Weir's journey from a young musician to rock legend Weir's musical journey began at the age of 16 when he met Jerry Garcia at a record store in Palo Alto, California. Garcia would later co-found the Grateful Dead with Weir. The original lineup also included Phil Lesh, Bill Kreutzmann, and Ron "Pigpen" McKernan. Weir played rhythm guitar and sang for the band for over three decades until its disbandment in 1995 after Garcia's death. He was reportedly diagnosed with cancer in July 2025.