Musk denies visiting Epstein's island after release of documents
Elon Musk isn't impressed by the recent release of Jeffrey Epstein's files.
He posted on X that he had "very little correspondence with Epstein," declined invitations, and said Epstein "tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED."
The new documents, released by the House Oversight Committee (congressional investigators) in December 2025, even include some of Musk's own emails and a video interview with Steve Bannon and Epstein.
Musk's response to being named in Epstein's files
His comments seem aimed at uncharged figures like Bannon but stop short of direct accusations.
Bannon interviewed Epstein for nearly 2 hours
The files show nearly two hours of Bannon interviewing Epstein—who openly called himself a "tier one" sex offender.
There are also texts about politics and travel plans, and emails about gifts (like matching $1,499 Hermes Apple watches for Bannon and his son), plus details about a documentary project meant to counter Netflix's Filthy Rich.
Who is Steve Bannon?
Steve Bannon is best known as Trump's former chief strategist and an architect behind the MAGA movement.
Before joining Trump's team in 2016, he ran Breitbart News—a far-right media outlet that helped shape US political debates.