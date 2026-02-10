Musk denies visiting Epstein's island after release of documents Entertainment Feb 10, 2026

Elon Musk isn't impressed by the recent release of Jeffrey Epstein's files.

He posted on X that he had "very little correspondence with Epstein," declined invitations, and said Epstein "tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED."

The new documents, released by the House Oversight Committee (congressional investigators) in December 2025, even include some of Musk's own emails and a video interview with Steve Bannon and Epstein.