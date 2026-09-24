'Musk' documentary directed by Gibney pushed up to October 9, 2026
The new documentary Musk, directed by Alex Gibney, arrives in New York and Los Angeles theaters on October 9, 2026 after high demand pushed up its release.
The film promises an inside look at Elon Musk's life, featuring interviews with Tesla's original founders, tech critic Corey Doctorow, and Justine Musk.
A wider release is set for the following weekend.
Gibney dismisses Musk team threats
The trailer teases Musk's complicated world, including his own tweets criticizing the director, which adds a layer of real-life drama.
At 3 hours and 45 minutes long, Gibney says he kept working on the film after Musk helped Trump win the 2024 election and took a chainsaw to the federal government.
Despite legal threats from Musk's team over election-related claims, Gibney called the legal threats "patently ridiculous" since they haven't even seen the film yet.
He seems unfazed and focused on sharing this deep dive into one of tech's most talked-about figures.