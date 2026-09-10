Musk threatens lawsuit over 'Musk' documentary alleging Starlink aided Trump
Elon Musk is threatening to sue over the new documentary Musk, which just premiered at the Venice Film Festival.
The film claims Musk used his Starlink satellites to help Donald Trump in the 2024 US election, a charge Musk's lawyer, Alex Spiro, strongly denies and says "the insinuation is false."
Spiro rebuts vote tampering claims
Spiro pointed to public evidence from election officials and cybersecurity experts that debunks any link between Starlink and vote tampering.
The documentary also features a comment from Musk's ex, Ashley St. Clair, about him mentioning "lasers in space" before the election, something Spiro says just refers to Starlink's technology, not interference.
Despite all this back-and-forth, the nearly four-hour film got a standing ovation at Venice and hits theaters in October.