'I am a...crazy fan': Muzammil Ibrahim gushes about Salman Khan
What's the story
Actor Muzammil Ibrahim, who plays a pivotal role in director Vamshi Paidipally's upcoming action film SVC63, is elated to work with his childhood idol, Salman Khan. Speaking to Mid-Day, Ibrahim admitted that he still gets starstruck around Khan and sometimes struggles to hold a conversation. "I am a crazy fan of Salman sir. So much so that I can't even talk when he is around," he confessed.
Fanboy moment
'I am bursting inside to tell him...'
Ibrahim added, "I never imagined that I'd get to work with him. When he came on the set, I was like, 'Wow! I am going to be in the same frame as Salman sir."
"I am bursting inside to tell him so many stories, for instance, how I used to tie a bandana just like him, or how I would walk like him."
Career milestone
'I think 'Special Ops' was a big trigger'
Ibrahim believes his role in the series Special Ops helped him land a part in SVC63.
"I think Special Ops was a big trigger; my work in the show was appreciated, and people took notice of it," he said.
The film, which is slated for a 2027 release, also stars Nayanthara.
Ibrahim admitted he had to catch up on her South Indian films before working with her but praised her as "fantastic."